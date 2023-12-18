Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'go tech' with 'all big failures', time for 'reboot'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have gone more tech than Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a system reboot with their career handlers.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seemingly working on their brand after a list of failures in 2023.

A source reveals: “They know of their supposed failures and how it’s viewed, but they have almost gone more tech than Hollywood. Fail big and all that,” reports People. “They have swapped in and out all sorts of projects and people and are embarking on a total system reboot.”



Meanwhile, royal expert Hannah Furness believes the couple can bounce back stronger if they invested their energy in the right place.



“They remain some of the world’s most read-about celebrities."

Speaking about some of their challenges, Hannah added: “The challenge they now face is that the excuses are gone. No longer thwarted by men in grey suits, hemmed in by palace protocol, reliant on the British press he reviles and forced to dim their light by a jealous institution, the Sussexes must stand on their own two feet.”