King Charles wants to build close relationship with Archie, Lilibet

King Charles wants to build relationship with Archie, Lilibet

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly eager to build a close bond with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, the kids of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Amid claims Kate Middleton offered an olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the request of his father-in-law to mend differences, the OK!, citing sources, reported King Charles is believed to be “more open” to welcoming his younger son and daughter-in-law and their kids.

The King “wants to build a relationship with his grandchildren (Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet).”

The insider told the publication that there were speculations of possibly meeting of Prince Harry and King Charles on Boxing Day or even over New Year’s so that the monarch can see Lilibet and Archie and “they can sit down in a friendly environment and talk things through.”

However, the Prince of Wales is ‘adamant’ that he does not want to come face to face with Harry until they have been able to sit down and hash things out.

The insider added it was proving an almost impossible task to get William and Harry in the same place at the same time.