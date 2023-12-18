 
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry will be left ‘all alone' after Buckingham Palaces looses monarch

Prince Harry warned his relationship with Buckingham Palace will never be the same after King Charles passes on

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, December 18, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been warned about the implications that will arise after his father King Charles dies.

All of this has been shared by Brooke Siffrinn, the Royals’ co-host.

She weighed in on things during a close chat with Express UK.

In the middle of that chat, she touched on the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Noting its aftereffects the expert went as far as to point out that it may take King Charles's passing, and a lot of forgiveness to make things cordial again.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, continue to use royal titles online

In Ms Siffrinn’s eyes, “Nothing that serious has happened between them” at this point. Because “to them, it probably seems so big, but, they’re brothers.”

“I think, if there’s any hope of anyone working out the feud, it is probably Harry and Charles. I think Charles really does love Harry, obviously, that’s his son.”

Before concluding she also added, “I think, maybe some day down the road, maybe when Charles passes away, I hate to say that, those two, it will just be them at that point like maybe they’ll find a way, when they’re older to be like, 'You know, this was stupid, none of this matters, let’s put it all aside'.”

