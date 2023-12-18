Blake Lively in awe of 'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' co-star America Ferrera

'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' co-stars America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel recently reunited for Ferrera's 'Barbie' nomination

'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' co-stars America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel recently reunited for Ferrera's 'Barbie' nomination

Blake Lively is all praises for her Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants sister America Ferrera. The cast of the iconic film, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel reunited recently for Ferrera’s Critics Choice Awards nomination at a screening of Barbie in New York City.

Taking to Instagram, Lively penned a heartwarming post alongside a picture of the four actresses on a couch, all smiles.

She wrote: "Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women…"

"I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of.

I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead.”

The Gossip Girl star continued, “That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that’s who she is. She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life.”

"I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work."

"It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always.”

"Pants = Love

Love your sisters. Love yourself,” she concluded.

Sharing pictures from the reunion on Friday, Ferrera herself took to Instagram, and thanked her “Sisterhood” for their support.

“The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night,” Ferrera wrote. “I love these women with all my heart.”