 
menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry Christmas phone call for King Charles 'orchestrated' for drama

Prince Harry and King Charles phone call is orchestrated on Christmas

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Prince Harry is tipped to call King Charles on Christmas in hopes for a reconciliation.

The Duke of Sussex wants to make amends with father to jump start his lagging career, notes expert Kinsey Schofield.

Speaking to GB News host Mark Dolan, Ms Schofield was asked whether Harry would resolve the rift with King Charles: “A reconciliation with the King? Do you think in 2024? For Harry? Or is that wishful thinking?”

Schofield responded: “Meghan’s team is saying, they don’t know what to do at this point.”

She continued: “The consensus is, that they need to repair the damage within the Royal Family, 24 hours later Page Six releases a story that Harry intends to call the King at Christmas, for some sort of reconciliation.”

“And the idea that Deadline is reporting, brands don’t want to work with them, only way to clear the air is to reconcile with the Royal Family, then Prince Harry intends on calling the King, to reconcile at Christmas… that! That’s the suspicious timing!”

Dolan agreed: “Indeed, blimey, it’s almost like it's orchestrated.”

Amanda Bynes shuts podcast after one episode?
Amanda Bynes shuts podcast after one episode?
Meghan Markle tells Prince Archie 'you're not getting it' over Christmas request
Meghan Markle tells Prince Archie 'you're not getting it' over Christmas request
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shattered under feet' due to 'dignity' misjudgment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shattered under feet' due to 'dignity' misjudgment
Brad Pitt in 'no hurry' to marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt in 'no hurry' to marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Netflix welcomes ‘Warrior' after facing axe at Max
Netflix welcomes ‘Warrior' after facing axe at Max
Queen Camilla physically not fit to carry out Royal duties?
Queen Camilla physically not fit to carry out Royal duties?
Kate Middleton refuses to apologise Meghan Markle despite William's pleas
Kate Middleton refuses to apologise Meghan Markle despite William's pleas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle failed to understand Royal Family ‘fundamentals'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle failed to understand Royal Family ‘fundamentals'
Prince Harry calling Camilla ‘wicked stepmother' blew King Charles mind
Prince Harry calling Camilla ‘wicked stepmother' blew King Charles mind
Prince Harry will be left ‘all alone' after Buckingham Palace looses monarch video
Prince Harry will be left ‘all alone' after Buckingham Palace looses monarch
Princess Kate's uncle Gary changes memoir focus after royal request
Princess Kate's uncle Gary changes memoir focus after royal request
Meghan Markle's relationship with Royal family is ‘beyond repair'
Meghan Markle's relationship with Royal family is ‘beyond repair'