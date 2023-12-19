Prince Harry Christmas phone call for King Charles 'orchestrated' for drama

Prince Harry and King Charles phone call is orchestrated on Christmas

Prince Harry is tipped to call King Charles on Christmas in hopes for a reconciliation.



The Duke of Sussex wants to make amends with father to jump start his lagging career, notes expert Kinsey Schofield.

Speaking to GB News host Mark Dolan, Ms Schofield was asked whether Harry would resolve the rift with King Charles: “A reconciliation with the King? Do you think in 2024? For Harry? Or is that wishful thinking?”

Schofield responded: “Meghan’s team is saying, they don’t know what to do at this point.”

She continued: “The consensus is, that they need to repair the damage within the Royal Family, 24 hours later Page Six releases a story that Harry intends to call the King at Christmas, for some sort of reconciliation.”

“And the idea that Deadline is reporting, brands don’t want to work with them, only way to clear the air is to reconcile with the Royal Family, then Prince Harry intends on calling the King, to reconcile at Christmas… that! That’s the suspicious timing!”

Dolan agreed: “Indeed, blimey, it’s almost like it's orchestrated.”