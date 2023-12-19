Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shattered under feet' due to 'dignity' misjudgment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss out key trait for success

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle compromised on their dignity to win the hearts of people-a strategy that led to their career failure.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not remain quiet on their grievances against the Royal Family and caused trouble for their business partners.

Expert Esther Krakue told Sky News Australia: "For them to be classed as the biggest losers means that actually a lot of the people that you would think would hover around them and steal a bit of the limelight that the Sussexes should naturally have, given their proximity [to] the Royal Family,... they're just not seeing any value there."

She added: "This is a couple that went from having deals with Netflix and Spotify - these multimillion pound deals. They were having interviews with Oprah. You couldn't run away from them in the headlines. They were literally everywhere. Everyone was thinking, 'What are they going to do next. Are they going to bring down the Royal Family...

"That's really all just shattered under their own feet because they really just didn't understand a lot of the fundamental, key characteristics that's made the Royal Family effectively last this long."