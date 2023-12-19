Meghan Markle tells Prince Archie 'you're not getting it' over Christmas request

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Archie's gift request this Christmas

Meghan Markle has touched upon Christmas present her elder son, Prince Archie, has demanded.

Speaking on Netflix's screening of 'The After' alongside photographer Misan Harriman, the Duchess of Sussex shared her conversation with Prince Archie.



She said: "The inspiration runs deep. Our four and a half-year-old son - he would say, 'No, I'm not four, I'm four and a half. Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, 'But it's not a Leica like Misan's'", prompting laughs from around the room.



Meghan added: "I said, 'You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas'. So thank you for the inspiration across the board." Leica is known for making high-end cameras used by many photographers, with some costing thousands.



This comes as Prince Harry revealed the Christmas present Queen sent for her Archie in his memoir 'Spare.'

He said: "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. So she sent us a waffle maker for Archie, so breakfast now Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes.

