Jamie Foxx congratulates daughter on her engagement with a heartfelt tribute

Jamie Foxx is over the moon after daughter’s big step in life

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx is engaged to her boyfriend Joe Hooten and as a father, he is over the moon.



Taking to Instagram, the Oscar winner shared a heartfelt tribute to the couple, “You are a perfect example of what being in love is… You care about each other's life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back..congratulations on your engagement.”

Sharing the moment he learned about his future son-in-law's intentions, the Django Unchained star recalled, "@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… ????????❤️.”



Lauding his daughter’s choice, the actor shared his excitement, “And @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you two… can’t wait to walk you down that isle [sic].”

He continued, "@corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten. I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY."