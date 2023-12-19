The incident happened after someone from the audience threw ice at Jaidyn Alexis

Blueface sparks outrage after altercation with fan during club performance

Controversial rapper Blueface has recently drawn ire from netizens as a video going viral on social media showed the rapper getting involved in an altercation with one of his female fans.

The video posted on X, formerly Twitter has taken the internet by storm as it showed the singer inviting a fan on stage while performing at a club event in Salt Lake City, Utah. He hosted the event with his on-and-off girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis.

According to the Mirror, the incident happened after someone from the audience allegedly threw ice towards Jaidyn, which apparently angered her boyfriend.

Blueface, thinking that he had found out the alleged culprit invited a female fan on stage and then pushed her backwards despite the woman claiming that she didn't throw anything.

The music fans were shocked by the incident, and they took to social media to express their anger. One of the netizens wrote, "Disgusting. I'd never expect anything else from them, to be honest."

Another chimed in, stating, "How he got fans is the most amazing thing in the world."

A third netizen wrote, "I hope the victim sues the sh*t out of the rapper and press charges."