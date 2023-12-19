 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' Christmas card is all about 'me me me'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their holiday card this week

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card has been branded ‘rubbish’ by an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a selfish festivity card, says Reform UK co-deputy leader David Bull.

Speaking on his show TalkTV, the expert said that the pair have “finally released their holiday card, and there was just a lack of enthusiasm when it came to fan reception”.

Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Schofield added: “I think most royal watchers look forward to these cards every year because it’s also a milestone to see how much these beautiful royal babies have grown up”

Bull then continued saying, “even American media commented on the fact that Harry and Meghan chose not to include Lilli and Archie”

He noted that the card screamed “me, me, me”, before describing it as “rubbish, if you ask me”.

