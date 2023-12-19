Prince Louis is the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton sparks new debate with sweet childhood photo

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked a new debate as she delighted her royal fans with sweet childhood photo.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, Kate Middleton shared her childhood photo ahead her ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service on Christmas Eve, delighting the royal fans on social media.

She posted the photo with caption: “Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives.”

Royal fans immediately took note of the physical similarities between Kate Middleton and her younger son Prince Louis.



Commenting on Instagram, one fan said, “You're absolutely lying, this is Louis.”

Another said, “I think we can all agree Louis is the splitting image of his mother.....the Middleton gene is visible.”

“Copy and pasted Little Louis”, the third said.

The fourth commented, “I thought that was Prince Louis immediately.”