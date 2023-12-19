 
menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton sparks new debate with sweet childhood photo

Prince Louis is the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Kate Middleton sparks new debate with sweet childhood photo
Kate Middleton sparks new debate with sweet childhood photo

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked a new debate as she delighted her royal fans with sweet childhood photo.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, Kate Middleton shared her childhood photo ahead her ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service on Christmas Eve, delighting the royal fans on social media.

Also Read: King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition after olive branch

She posted the photo with caption: “Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives.”

Royal fans immediately took note of the physical similarities between Kate Middleton and her younger son Prince Louis.

Commenting on Instagram, one fan said, “You're absolutely lying, this is Louis.”

Read More: Meghan Markle tells Prince Archie 'you're not getting it' over Christmas request

Another said, “I think we can all agree Louis is the splitting image of his mother.....the Middleton gene is visible.”

“Copy and pasted Little Louis”, the third said.

The fourth commented, “I thought that was Prince Louis immediately.”

Madonna gives special shoutout while detailing health scare
Madonna gives special shoutout while detailing health scare
Meghan Markle can set her career on fire with walking incendiary machine video
Meghan Markle can set her career on fire with walking incendiary machine
4th baby?: Kate Middleton receives exciting news
4th baby?: Kate Middleton receives exciting news
Marvel decides Jonathan Majors' fate in cinematic universe video
Marvel decides Jonathan Majors' fate in cinematic universe
King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition after olive branch video
King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition after olive branch
Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character video
Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character
Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed
Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed
Mariah Carrey, Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years?
Mariah Carrey, Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years?
Lizzo makes major move to get rid of harassment case
Lizzo makes major move to get rid of harassment case
Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse engaged?
Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse engaged?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' Christmas card is all about 'me me me'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' Christmas card is all about 'me me me'
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'boring' Christmas food revealed
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'boring' Christmas food revealed