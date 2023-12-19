King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition after olive branch

Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the request of King Charles

King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition

Britain’s King Charles has finally agreed to meet his estranged younger son Prince Harry and has allegedly put forward a demand for the meeting, it is claimed.



The Cheat Sheet, citing a source close to King Charles, claims the monarch has agreed to meet Harry in-person under one specific demand.

The insider told Daily Express, per Cheat Sheet, King Charles is willing to have a sit-down meeting with Harry, but since there is so little trust between them, the monarch reportedly has demanded that everything must be documented.

The source told the publication, “If there will be a meeting, it will have to be done properly with aides and officials present, and everything documented with minutes taken."

The fresh claims came amid reports Princess of Wales Kate Middleton allegedly reached out to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame sparked royal race row.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, a royal insider has claimed that King Charles asked his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton to contact the California-based royals and ‘clear the air'.