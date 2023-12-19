 
menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kendall Jenner's friends spill the beans on Bad Bunny Split

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly started dating in February

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Kendall Jenners friends spill the beans on Bad Bunny Split
Kendall Jenner's friends spill the beans on Bad Bunny Split

Following Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s breakup, the former’s friends have spilled the beans on the estranged couple's short-lived romance.

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed that the model and Puerto Rican rapper have called it quits after dating for ten months.

An insider has now revealed to US Weekly that Kendall’s friends weren’t surprised by the news.

“Friends aren’t surprised that she and Bunny have broken up. They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway,” a source exclusively told the outlet.

Read More: Kendall Jenner breaks cover after Bad Bunny split

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez, first started dating in February when they were spotted enjoying a double date with Justine Bieber and Hailey.

Moreover, the insider added that the reality star’s circle never really "understood her connection" with the musician.

“Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people,” the source claimed.

They concluded: “At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William's popularity increases amid royal race row video
Kate Middleton, Prince William's popularity increases amid royal race row
Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking update on her health
Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking update on her health
Kendall Jenner breaks cover after Bad Bunny split
Kendall Jenner breaks cover after Bad Bunny split
Timothee Chalamet celebrates 'Wonka' success with unusual outing video
Timothee Chalamet celebrates 'Wonka' success with unusual outing
Madonna gives special shoutout while detailing health scare
Madonna gives special shoutout while detailing health scare
Meghan Markle can set her career on fire with walking incendiary machine video
Meghan Markle can set her career on fire with walking incendiary machine
4th baby?: Kate Middleton receives exciting news
4th baby?: Kate Middleton receives exciting news
Kate Middleton sparks new debate with sweet childhood photo
Kate Middleton sparks new debate with sweet childhood photo
Marvel decides Jonathan Majors' fate in cinematic universe video
Marvel decides Jonathan Majors' fate in cinematic universe
King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition after olive branch video
King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition after olive branch
Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character video
Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character
Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed
Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed