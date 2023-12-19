Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly started dating in February

Kendall Jenner's friends spill the beans on Bad Bunny Split

Following Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s breakup, the former’s friends have spilled the beans on the estranged couple's short-lived romance.

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed that the model and Puerto Rican rapper have called it quits after dating for ten months.

An insider has now revealed to US Weekly that Kendall’s friends weren’t surprised by the news.

“Friends aren’t surprised that she and Bunny have broken up. They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway,” a source exclusively told the outlet.

Read More: Kendall Jenner breaks cover after Bad Bunny split

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez, first started dating in February when they were spotted enjoying a double date with Justine Bieber and Hailey.

Moreover, the insider added that the reality star’s circle never really "understood her connection" with the musician.

“Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people,” the source claimed.

They concluded: “At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”