Kendall Jenner breaks cover after Bad Bunny split

Kendall Jenner recently appeared in public after breaking up with Bad Bunny.

On Monday, the 28 year-old supermodel model was seen making a day out of snowboarding sessions in Aspen, Colorado.

Kendall, who called it quits with the Puetro Rican rapper, enjoyed the company of her celebrity friends like Justin Bieber, Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White.

She was seen rocking a pair of white snowboarding pants, with a white long-sleeve top and a matching t-shirt. The model added more layers to her outfit with a black jacket and a scarf.

Her appearance comes after a source confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, broke up after dating for 10 months.

The two were last seen together at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October where Kendall showed up for the Puerto Rican star who hosted and appeared as a musical guest on the show.

In mid-November, Kendall sparked breakup rumors with a social media post which featured a sunset picture. “What’s meant for me, will simply find me,” she had written in the caption.