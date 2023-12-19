Meghan Markle takes ‘burnt of negative publicity’ after marrying Prince Harry, insider

Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed’ when Royal family did not treat her as ‘princess’

Meghan Markle thought she would be treated as a "princess" after marrying the love of her life, Prince Harry, but all her dreams were crushed.

Not only did Meghan have a hard time adjusting to life in the Royal family, but she also faced harsh media scrutiny, making it worse for her to survive.

In a conversation with In Touch Weekly, a tipster close to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that she has borne the "brunt of the negative publicity."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shattered under feet' due to 'dignity' misjudgment

The source noted that Meghan’s life following her marriage did not turn out the way she thought it would, adding, “Marrying a prince should be a dream come true.”

“Meghan expected to be adored by all, but the reality of her situation has not been all pleasant,” the source revealed.

“She’s taken the brunt of the negative publicity, which bothers her. Little girls may look up to her as a real live princess, but no one else seems to.”