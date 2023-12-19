Britney Spears apparently flips the bird at Justin Timberlake

 
Britney Spears took to Instagram this week to share another dance video, but this time she included a cheeky gesture towards her ex Justin Timberlake. 

The singer was dressed in a red off-shoulder mini dress as she showcased her moves in her home, topping off the look with a red hat and black heels.

In the caption, Britney hinted at "revelations" and apologized in advance: “When that bird comes up well… are you guessing revelations? You know! P.s. hands on hips honestly! Sorry in advance!”

She seemed to be referring to Timberlake's recent performance of his song Cry Me a River, about their infamous breakup 20 years ago. Britney had opened up in her memoir about being heartbroken by the diss track at the time.

“I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story,' she wrote. 'I couldn't explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don't think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don't think he understands to this day,” she wrote.

While on stage in Las Vegas, Timberlake acknowledged the controversy surrounding the song but said he meant "no disrespect." 

Britney then replied on Instagram, bringing up past memories of beating Timberlake in basketball and how he would cry when losing. She too ended with "no disrespect," echoing his words.

A source said Britney appreciates Timberlake publicly recognizing the issues with Cry Me a River, but he has never personally apologized to her. 

