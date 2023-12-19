Kourtney Kardashian's step daughter displays her kitchen littered with clothes

Kourtney Kardashian's mansion's kitchen can be seen littered with clothes in a new video shared by her step daughter

Kourtney Kardashian's mansion's kitchen can be seen littered with clothes in a new video shared by her step daughter

Kourtney Kardashian's cluttered kitchen was exposed in an Instagram story shared by her stepdaughter Alabama Barker.

The 17-year-old filmed herself and father Travis Barker rifling through mountains of clothes strewn across the Poosh founder's countertops at her $7 million mansion.

Fans were shocked by the disorganized state visible behind piles of hangers. Kourtney was noticeably absent from the video, fueling speculation about why she hid away.

The 44-year-old has maintained a low profile since giving birth to son Rocky Thirteen Barker on November 1, choosing an "invite only" rule for visitors and avoiding social media.

An insider claimed the mother-of-four wants 40 days out of the spotlight to recover after her emotionally and physically taxing pregnancy journey.

"Her pregnancy was hard and physically and emotionally challenging, and she had no intention of rushing back out there - she wants to slow it all down,” they said. "Now as the 40 days are nearly up, Kourtney says she's going to take her time getting back to it."

As the days near completion, Kourtney says she'll continue slowing down her return to public life at her own pace.

"Friends are worried she'll never return to public life - at least not at the level she was," said the source.

Kourtney faced intense fertility struggles and underwent grueling surgery in September to save her unborn baby's life, leading fans to suggest her seclusion now stems from prioritizing wellness.