 
menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kourtney Kardashian's step daughter displays her kitchen littered with clothes

Kourtney Kardashian's mansion's kitchen can be seen littered with clothes in a new video shared by her step daughter

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Kourtney Kardashians mansions kitchen can be seen littered with clothes in a new video shared by her step daughter
Kourtney Kardashian's mansion's kitchen can be seen littered with clothes in a new video shared by her step daughter

Kourtney Kardashian's cluttered kitchen was exposed in an Instagram story shared by her stepdaughter Alabama Barker. 

The 17-year-old filmed herself and father Travis Barker rifling through mountains of clothes strewn across the Poosh founder's countertops at her $7 million mansion.

Fans were shocked by the disorganized state visible behind piles of hangers. Kourtney was noticeably absent from the video, fueling speculation about why she hid away.

The 44-year-old has maintained a low profile since giving birth to son Rocky Thirteen Barker on November 1, choosing an "invite only" rule for visitors and avoiding social media.

An insider claimed the mother-of-four wants 40 days out of the spotlight to recover after her emotionally and physically taxing pregnancy journey.

"Her pregnancy was hard and physically and emotionally challenging, and she had no intention of rushing back out there - she wants to slow it all down,” they said. "Now as the 40 days are nearly up, Kourtney says she's going to take her time getting back to it."

As the days near completion, Kourtney says she'll continue slowing down her return to public life at her own pace.

"Friends are worried she'll never return to public life - at least not at the level she was," said the source.

Kourtney faced intense fertility struggles and underwent grueling surgery in September to save her unborn baby's life, leading fans to suggest her seclusion now stems from prioritizing wellness. 

Jonathan Majors career after verdict: ‘No studio would cast him'
Jonathan Majors career after verdict: ‘No studio would cast him'
Matthew Perry had 'surgical dose' of Ketamine in blood at time of death video
Matthew Perry had 'surgical dose' of Ketamine in blood at time of death
Kate Middleton helped Prince William 'fully let go' at Royal Variety Performance
Kate Middleton helped Prince William 'fully let go' at Royal Variety Performance
Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed' when Royal family did not treat her as ‘princess'
Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed' when Royal family did not treat her as ‘princess'
Sydney Sweeney feels left behind on the 'marriage and kids train'
Sydney Sweeney feels left behind on the 'marriage and kids train'
Beyonce sends fans into frenzy with new list of locations: 'Renaissance is not over'
Beyonce sends fans into frenzy with new list of locations: 'Renaissance is not over'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on PDA during Fenty launch video
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on PDA during Fenty launch
Meghan Markle takes all decisions as Prince Harry can only ‘follow orders' video
Meghan Markle takes all decisions as Prince Harry can only ‘follow orders'
George Clooney shares blunt view on re-doing 'Batman'
George Clooney shares blunt view on re-doing 'Batman'
Queen Camilla holds the power to bring Prince Harry back in family fold
Queen Camilla holds the power to bring Prince Harry back in family fold
Patrick Dempsey talks 'Grey's Anatomy' and Dempsey Center for cancer care
Patrick Dempsey talks 'Grey's Anatomy' and Dempsey Center for cancer care
Prince Harry to replace Prince William as King Charles' heir video
Prince Harry to replace Prince William as King Charles' heir