Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

George Clooney reveals truth behind Matthew Perry's 'Friends' character

George Clooney disclosed that he knew Matthew Perry since he was 16 years-old

File Footage

George Clooney recently opened up about his Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s death and made a heartbreaking revelation while doing so.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the 62 year-old actor reminisced about the time he played paddle tennis with Matthew. 

“I knew Matt when he was 16 years old. He’s about 10 years younger than me. And he was a great, funny, funny, funny kid," he recalled.

George mentioned that it was the comedic star’s dream to star in a sitcom someday, “He would say to me, Richard Kind and Grant Heslov, ‘I just want to get on a sitcom. I just want to get on a regular sitcom and I would be the happiest man on earth.’ And he got on probably one of the best ever.”

George Clooneys cameo in Friends
However, the Ocean’s 11 star disclosed that Matthew turned out to be wrong, “He wasn’t happy. It didn’t bring him joy or happiness or peace."

Read More: Matthew Perry had 'surgical dose' of Ketamine in blood at time of death

“We were at Warner Brothers and it was hard to watch because we didn’t know what was going through him. We just knew that he wasn’t happy and I had no idea what he was doing, 12 Vicodin a day and all the heartbreaking stuff he talked about,” George shared.

He continued that the only lesson people should learn from Matthew’s death is that money does not bring you happiness, “You have to be happy with yourself and your life.”

On October 28, Matthew died at the age of 54 after his assistant found him in his LA mansion's jacuzzi. 

Recently, an autopsy report revealed that the actor, who battled with addiction for a significant amount of time, died due to acute effects of ketamine infusion therapy. 

