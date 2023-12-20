Britney Spears met Sam Asghari on the sets of one of her music videos in 2017

Britney Spears divorce fuels Sam Asghari's major transformation

Britney Spears’ split motivated Sam Asghari to focus on himself as he flaunts major transformation.

In an exclusive conversation with Page Six, the former trainer shared that he wanted to work on his body, “So, in the past five months I’ve had a little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 pounds.”

He shared pictures of his transformation with the outlet and said, “Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice your physique changes but everybody else does.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Talking subtly about his divorce with the Toxic crooner, Sam added, “I went through a spiritual and energy shift. Being by yourself is a good opportunity to focus on yourself.”

However, the Iranian-American model added that one shouldn’t take revenge from their body but rather practice “self-love.”

“Sometimes you get too focused on yourself,” he shared, adding that “self-love is something everyone should practice,” he concluded.

Sam and Britney started dating in 2017 and got married in 2022. However, they called it quits in August this year, with reports citing “infidelity and abuse” as the reason behind their decision.