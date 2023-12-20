Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are very close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer major blow

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have suffered a major blow amid reports King Charles could enlist the royal sisters as working royals.



According to a report by GB News, Eugenie and Beatrice have suffered a blow to their popularity over the course of the last year.

The publication, citing YouGov poll, reported that in 2022, Eugenie and Beatrice had a 31 and a 28 per cent approval rating respectively. But by end of the 2023, they have dropped down to 30 and 25 per cent.



The latest poll has put Eugenie in 10th and Beatrice in 11th place for the most popular royals of 2023.

Earlier, Rumours were rife that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were set to take on more responsibilities in the Royal Family.