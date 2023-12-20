Last week, LAPD revealed the cause behind Matthew Perry's death almost after two months of his passing

Why Matthew Perry didn't have children?

The sad life story of Matthew Perry has once again surfaced amid the release of the autopsy report that revealed the cause behind his death.

An insider revealed to OK! Magazine that the Friends alum regretted not marrying and having children of his own.

“A big part of sadness in his life is also that he didn’t have children. He wanted a family and he never found that person to settle down with and he was lonely,” the said.

Read More: Matthew Perry's friends express serious concern over his autopsy

Moreover, US Weekly also quoted a source claiming that Matthew’s friends are worried that he might’ve died due to drug overdose.

“He’s been struggling with sobriety for years. Every time he fell off the wagon there was a huge sense of shame," they stated.

The insider continued: "After Friends ended there was a lot of depression and disappointment in his career. He struggled with his mental health but never got help for it."

Read More: George Clooney reveals truth behind Matthew Perry's 'Friends' character

The quotes come after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the late actor died of acute effects of ketamine.

Matthew was reportedly on “ketamine infusion therapy” and got his last treatment around 10 days before his death, according to the autopsy report.