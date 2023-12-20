 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Quentin Tarantino refuses to direct 'Star Trek'; Here's why

The writer of 'Star Trek' Mark L. Smith revealed that Quentin Tarantino passed on the project due to a bizarre reason

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

File Footage

Quentin Tarantino almost directed a 'Star Trek' movie but stepped away from the project due to a bizarre reason.

The writer of the iconic sci-fi saga Mark L. Smith revealed that the 60 year-old filmmaker refused to direct the fourth installment of the movie because he didn’t want that to be his last work.

In an interview with Collider, Mark recalled, “Quentin and I went back and forth, he was gonna do some stuff on it, and then he started worrying about the number, his kind of unofficial number of films,”

Mark quoted the Sly creator saying: “‘I can't just wrap my head around the idea that Star Trek could be my last movie, the last thing I ever do. Is this how I want to end it?'”

Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Bad Robot announced the fourth part of Star Trek in 2016, claiming that they’ll continue collaborating on another installment ahead of the release of Star Trek: Beyond.

Moreover, Mark also confirmed the rumors of Quentin wanting the movie to be R rated. 

“But I think his vision was just to go hard. It was a hard R. It was going to be some ‘Pulp Fiction’ violence," he added.

