Wednesday, December 20, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's victory in life branded 'hollow' as no spyware 'can excuse' it

Prince Harry has just been called out for celebrating the hollowest of all victories

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Experts have just clapped back against Prince Harry and his ‘hollow’ victory against Britain’s media, as well as his own family.

Claims of this nature have been issued by Patrike Christys, in a piece for GB News.

He began the conversation by highlighting the Duke’s victory against The Mirror Group Newspapers, which comes with a £140,000 compensation for those unversed.

But the expert finds this victory to be ‘hollow’, so much so that he wrote, “I can understand Harry waging war on some rogue elements of the old-school tabloid press, but waging war on his own family and by extension the British public is unforgivable.”

He also added, “When he sits down tonight and reflects he'll have won a battle against some people that he hates and helped to pave the way for other action going forward.”

But what's the most important to note is “who is he celebrating with”.

And “who has he got left?” because “I can understand him wanting to cause Piers Morgan and Co. some personal discomfort, but what about the discomfort he caused to our late Queen and Prince Philip in their final moments?”

“What about the disrespect he showed to our King on his coronation day by making a point of making it a flying visit?” Mr Christys also added.

“What about him burning bridges with our future King William in his book Spare? What about him standing idly by while our future Queen Kate has been besmirched?

Before concluding he also added, “None of what was decided in the High Court today excuses that. Harry could have pursued this court case without doing everything else.”

