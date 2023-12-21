Kanye West eyes to develop a city in the Middle East four times the size of Paris

Kanye West plans to 'build' his kingdom larger than Paris

It seems the ambitions of Kanye West know no bounds. In the latest, the Yeezy hitmaker plans to build a city in the Middle East that spans four times the Paris area. Not to mention, he is also hiring for the project.



On Twitter, the Chicago rapstar posted, "YZY DROAM PHASE 1 100,000 ACRE V1 CITY PILOTING IN MIDDLE EAST RECRUITING."

For the project, YZY DROAM, the 46-year-old is looking for job applications in fields including, engineering, architecture, project management, and construction.

The city is touted as self-sufficient and covers a massive 100,000 acres, spanning over half of New York City and four times the Paris area.

It isn't the first time Kanye has dipped his toes in architecture. He previously showed keenness to build a city in Wyoming in 2020. However, the state poured cold water on his ambitious plans.

Unfazed, Ye, however, remained attached to his vision. In the previous year, the Grammy winner sought a trademark to allow him to build a mini-community named 'Yecosystem.'

Well-placed insiders painted a picture of these communities to Rolling Stone; all services will be provided, including branded homes, retail stores, food items, and beverages.