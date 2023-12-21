 
menu
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West plans to 'build' his kingdom larger than Paris

Kanye West eyes to develop a city in the Middle East four times the size of Paris

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Kanye West plans to build his kingdom larger than Paris
Kanye West plans to 'build' his kingdom larger than Paris

It seems the ambitions of Kanye West know no bounds. In the latest, the Yeezy hitmaker plans to build a city in the Middle East that spans four times the Paris area. Not to mention, he is also hiring for the project.

On Twitter, the Chicago rapstar posted, "YZY DROAM PHASE 1 100,000 ACRE V1 CITY PILOTING IN MIDDLE EAST RECRUITING."

For the project, YZY DROAM, the 46-year-old is looking for job applications in fields including, engineering, architecture, project management, and construction.

The city is touted as self-sufficient and covers a massive 100,000 acres, spanning over half of New York City and four times the Paris area.

It isn't the first time Kanye has dipped his toes in architecture. He previously showed keenness to build a city in Wyoming in 2020. However, the state poured cold water on his ambitious plans.

Unfazed, Ye, however, remained attached to his vision. In the previous year, the Grammy winner sought a trademark to allow him to build a mini-community named 'Yecosystem.'

Well-placed insiders painted a picture of these communities to Rolling Stone; all services will be provided, including branded homes, retail stores, food items, and beverages.

Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed
Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed
Prince Harry warned ‘charity' begins at home
Prince Harry warned ‘charity' begins at home
Prince Harry has ‘lost everything' trying to win today's battle
Prince Harry has ‘lost everything' trying to win today's battle
'Home Alone' star votes for best film in comedy franchise
'Home Alone' star votes for best film in comedy franchise
Cameron Diaz boldly airs controversial views sans worry
Cameron Diaz boldly airs controversial views sans worry
Prince Harry's victory in life branded ‘hollow' as no spyware ‘can excuse' it
Prince Harry's victory in life branded ‘hollow' as no spyware ‘can excuse' it
Sydney Sweeney embraces herself: ‘Flaunt what you got'
Sydney Sweeney embraces herself: ‘Flaunt what you got'
King Charles breaks royal tradition with Christmas Day message: Here's how
King Charles breaks royal tradition with Christmas Day message: Here's how
Queen Camilla ‘not wanted' by the people while Kate Middleton ‘adopted' video
Queen Camilla ‘not wanted' by the people while Kate Middleton ‘adopted'
Meghan Markle thinks Prince Harry's finances are like a ‘jail sentence'
Meghan Markle thinks Prince Harry's finances are like a ‘jail sentence'
Jennifer Love Hewitt objects to people's perception of her
Jennifer Love Hewitt objects to people's perception of her
How Prince Harry's memoir influenced Netflix's The Crown video
How Prince Harry's memoir influenced Netflix's The Crown