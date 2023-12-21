 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana

Prince William wanted to make Princess Diana proud as a young lad

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Prince William wants to become THIS to forever protect Princess Diana
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana

Prince William has a career ambition that could help Princess Diana live a happier life, claims one expert.

The Prince of Wales, who dearly wanted to appease and protect his mother, was adamant on becoming a police officer when he grows old.

Robert Jobson in his book William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch reveals how the father-of-two wanted to help his mother out.

"She had taken to calling William 'the man in my life,' and he did his best to be supportive - once telling her that he wanted to be a policeman so he could protect her. But he was only 10 when his parents officially separated in 1992," Jobson wrote.

Princess Diana passed away in 1997 after sustaining injuries from a car accident in Paris.

The former Princess of Wales was accompanied by boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in the vehicle.

