Prince William wanted to make Princess Diana proud as a young lad

Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana

Prince William has a career ambition that could help Princess Diana live a happier life, claims one expert.

The Prince of Wales, who dearly wanted to appease and protect his mother, was adamant on becoming a police officer when he grows old.

Robert Jobson in his book William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch reveals how the father-of-two wanted to help his mother out.

"She had taken to calling William 'the man in my life,' and he did his best to be supportive - once telling her that he wanted to be a policeman so he could protect her. But he was only 10 when his parents officially separated in 1992," Jobson wrote.

Princess Diana passed away in 1997 after sustaining injuries from a car accident in Paris.

The former Princess of Wales was accompanied by boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in the vehicle.