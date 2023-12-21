Queen Camilla seems to be not liking her role as the Queen of England, claims Princess Diana’s former butler

Queen Camilla would never win the PR battle with Princess Diana

camiCamilla can still not win “the PR battle” against the late Princess Diana despite becoming the Queen of England after her husband Charles was ascended to throne.

In a conversation with GB News, the former Royal butler, who worked closely with the former Princess of Wales, Paull Burrell, said Camilla has proved herself to be a “disappointment.”

Burrell noted that he thinks Camilla does not enjoy her role as the Queen and has only taken on the responsibility so that she would be close to King Charles.

The former royal butler said that Camilla has been “very quiet,” adding, “I think she's been in the scenery, she's been in the sidelines.”

He went on to claim that Camilla has been there to keep the new monarch “on track.” “I don't think she really wants to be Queen,” he said.

Burrell said the role is just “a dilemma” for Camilla, who can never be as good for the public as the late Princess Diana was.

To this, the host commented that Camilla will "never win the PR battle with Diana,” which Burrell agreed "never.”

"Diana was loved by millions around the world, still is loved by millions in our own country,” he said. “It's an impossible battle."