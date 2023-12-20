Queen Camilla ‘not wanted' by the people while Kate Middleton ‘adopted'

Queen Camilla’s dwindling star power has just been referenced by experts

File Footage

Queen Camilla’s lack of popularity has just been referenced by experts who warn Kate Middleton might be adopted ‘sooner’ rather than later.



All of this has been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

She began the piece by highlighting Kate Middleton’s popularity and said, “One hundred and thirty-two years later, are Americans adopting a new Queen?”

“Not the actual current Queen Camilla,” though she clarified.

“And not Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, the Los Angeles native who nabbed the heart of a prince only to find herself back in California having to shill baby, shill,” she also added in the middle of her piece.

Read More: Meghan Markle will never return to Britain because of Kate Middleton?

These claims have been made in response to Newsweek’s most recent research poll which is found that Kate is sitting 38% higher than Prince William who is at 32%.

For reference, Prince Harry sits at 29%, King Charels is at 17% and Queen Camilla is at 2%.

While responding to that news the expert said, “Record scratch. Spit take. Whaaaa …. The people have spoken.”

These numbers are not even considered a ‘landslide’ because around the time Spare released, Prince Harry was standing at a net popularity score of -7, and Meghan Markle was at -13.