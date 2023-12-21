Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘financial nightmare'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry vow to make their financial problems go away, insider

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in for a “financial nightmare” if they do not do something that would bring them money.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took some time off and went to the Caribbean so they would think of something with a fresh mind upon their return.

However, the couple has not found a way to make their financial woes go away as an insider revealed they are facing a “real threat.”

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, a source said, “They desperately needed this break from their responsibilities, the kids’ schedules and everything else going on in their lives.”

“Of course, it didn’t solve all their problems,” the source added. “There’s a very real threat that they could be facing a financial nightmare unless things start to change very soon.”

However, Meghan and Harry have vowed to find a solution to their problems. The tipster said the duo was offended being labelled “grifters” back in June.

“After that accusation, they held their heads high and will continue to do so,” the insider said. “For them, it’s always a matter of quality over quantity.”

“They feel they’ve put their heart and souls into their projects and have been working hard, and they’re not going to let some executive burst their bubble. They’re too good for that.”