Friday, December 22, 2023
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'

Friday, December 22, 2023

In the DCEU's last hurrah, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sunk deep in the ocean with no signs of appearing on top, according to most critics, who called Jason Momoa's film a disservice to the shelved universe.

Slamming the sequel, the critics opined the film did not match the depth of the original film and fell short on multiple other sections.

Claire Loughrey reviewed for The Independent, calling the movie "the latest entry in the rogues' gallery of brainless franchise films" and "a damning indictment on [the DCEU's] legacy

For Variety, Owen Gleiberman wrote, "Can Aquaman, the half-breed superhero who lives in both worlds, unite them? The stakes are high, yet somehow not worth holding your breath over."

In The Hollywood Reporter, Lovia Gyarkye opined, "What's most disappointing are the stakes. There are rarely any plot turns here when you really fear that Aquaman might fail or that his faith in Orm could be misplaced. I can recall just one moment in which I almost gasped."

Writing in Deadline, Valerie Complex reviewed, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom struggles with inconsistent character portrayal, subpar CGI, and a lack of narrative direction. A crucial aspect of any franchise is its ability to make the audience invested in what's next. There is none of the care put forth here."

In Screen Rant, reviewer Molly Freeman somewhat liked the movie, "Despite its thin story and ridiculous moments, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is an enjoyable enough superhero movie. It's fast-paced enough that I never had time to get bored, but forgettable enough to be considered a throwaway film."

