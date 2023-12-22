 
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez spills the beans on Benny Blanco romance

Earlier in December, Selena Gomez confirmed she has been dating Benny Blanco for six months

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 22, 2023

Selena Gomez spills the beans on Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez spills the beans on Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez opened up about why she is happy and content with Benny Blanco.

The 31 year-old actress told Vogue Mexico y Latinoamérica what she looks for in a relationship.

In the interview published on Thursday, she said, “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

The Single Soon hitmaker further noted that protecting her self-respect while dating someone is very important to her.

While Selena refrained from taking Benny’s name, the music producer openly reacted to the news of their romance.

Read More: Benny Blanco breaks silence on Selena Gomez romance

Last week, he shared a cooking video of making crab cakes, alongside chef Olivia Tiedemann, from his new cookbook Open Wide.

During the preparations, the chef slid in a comment about Benny’s new beau saying, “We've all heard the news you have a super hot girlfriend,” to which he replied, “'We're not talking about that,” before coming in close to say, “She's perfect!”

Selena confirmed that she has been dating the I Can't Get Enough hitmaker for the past six months and furiously defended him against online criticism by claiming "he's the best thing that's ever happened to her."

