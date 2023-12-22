Selena Gomez spills the beans on Benny Blanco romance

Friday, December 22, 2023
Selena Gomez opened up about why she is happy and content with Benny Blanco.
The 31 year-old actress told Vogue Mexico y Latinoamérica what she looks for in a relationship.
In the interview published on Thursday, she said, “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”
The Single Soon hitmaker further noted that protecting her self-respect while dating someone is very important to her.
While Selena refrained from taking Benny’s name, the music producer openly reacted to the news of their romance.
Read More: Benny Blanco breaks silence on Selena Gomez romance
Last week, he shared a cooking video of making crab cakes, alongside chef Olivia Tiedemann, from his new cookbook Open Wide.
During the preparations, the chef slid in a comment about Benny’s new beau saying, “We've all heard the news you have a super hot girlfriend,” to which he replied, “'We're not talking about that,” before coming in close to say, “She's perfect!”
Selena confirmed that she has been dating the I Can't Get Enough hitmaker for the past six months and furiously defended him against online criticism by claiming "he's the best thing that's ever happened to her."