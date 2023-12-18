Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went public with their relationship earlier this month

Benny Blanco breaks silence on Selena Gomez romance

Benny Blanco recently spoke up on his new romance with Selena Gomez.

Taking to his Instagram account of 1.1 million followers, the music producer shared a cooking video of making crab cakes, alongside chef Olivia Tiedemann, from his new cookbook Open Wide.

During the preparations, the chef slided in a comment about Benny’s new beau saying, “We've all heard the news you have a super hot girlfriend,” to which he replied, “'We're not talking about that,” before coming in close to say, “She's perfect!”

Benny’s comment is a first after Selena went public with their six-month-old relationship and furiously defended him

Among many netizens upset with the Single Soon hitmaker’s taste in men, one reminded her on a fan account Benny defended her ex Justin Bieber by calling Selena a “cookie-cutting artist.”

“He cursed you. That’s not treating you well,” the Instagram user wrote to which Selena replied: “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”