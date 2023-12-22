Vin Diesel is facing severe allegations of sexual battery by his former assistant

Vin Diesel's 'creepy' old interview surfaces amid SA lawsuit

Vin Diesel’s old interview is going viral amid the lawsuit of sexual battery against him.

The plaintiff, named Asta Jonasson, is the 56 year-old actor’s former assistant who claimed that she was hired by production company One Race Films, run by his sister.

She recounts the alleged incident took place in 2010 when Vin was filming Fast 5. Asta claimed that she was in Vin's suite when he forced himself on her after he was done "entertaining several women."

An old interview now shows him telling a Brazilian YouTube star Carol Moreira "how beautiful she is" during a media night for XXX: The Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

“God you're so beautiful, you're such a beautiful man, am I right or wrong?” he says while turning towards the crew behind the camera.



As Carol tries to steer clear of Vin’s comments he continues remarking, “She's so beautiful. Let's get out of here, let's go have lunch.”

He can then be seen crawling towards the journalist on his knees while again saying: “She's so f*****g beautiful it's like, you can't even do an interview with her.”

As the video went viral on X, netizens labelled Vin as "creepy and cringeworthy."

One user wrote: "I gotta say, I’ve always had a weird feeling about Vin Diesel since I saw this video years back. While disappointing, I can’t say that the news surrounding him rn is all that surprising."

"This woman is a brazilian journalist, and all Vin Diesel's brazilians (male) fans were harassing her, after she said how uncomfortable she was in this interview," another claimed.