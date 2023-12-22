Taylor Swift's gesture toward tearful fan wins hearts - watch

Taylor Swift's interaction with a tearful mom has amassed thousands of likes online

file footage

Taylor Swift was “moved” after learning how she brought a single mother and daughter closer in 2023. In a viral TikTok, Giny, a Swiftie, explained how bonding over Swift led to her "best year."



Although unable to see Swift's Eras tour live, the duo enjoyed the concert film in theaters and streaming. Its success gave many fans that experience.

Giny said as a working single mom, hearing her daughter say she's had the "most fun" with her meant everything.

“Earlier today [my daughter and I] were talking about how good this year's been,” Giny began.

“And she was like, ‘Mom I've had more fun with you this year than ever before.’ And I know why. It's because we have had so much fun surrounding you.”

“For my daughter to sit there and be like, ‘I've had the best year with you.’ I'm a single mom. I work every single day,” she said.

Getting emotional, Giny said hearing that from her daughter meant more than her Swift fandom. She'd "take a bullet" for both.

“That means so much to me. Even more so than my love for you… I didn't think it could get more, but hearing that come from my daughter's mouth. Girl, I will take a bullet for you.”

"You have changed my mom heart and brought my daughter and I closer together," she said.



Swift then commented, marveling at how Giny's story paralleled memories with her own mom.

“You just reminded me of why this year has been so special. I'm so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories that we made. Thank you so much for sharing this. Being vulnerable enough to share your true emotions is a beautiful thing. Happy holidays,” wrote the Karma singer.

Overjoyed, Giny couldn't believe Swift saw her TikTok. “This isn't real... OMG!!!! Thank you for being unapologetically you!!”