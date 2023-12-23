Travis Kelce's friend shares interesting inside about Taylor Swift's romance

Patrick Mahomes weighs in on initial phase of Travis Kelce's dating with Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes and his fellow teammate Travis Kelce are good friends. Considering that, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave a peek into his romance with Taylor Swift, adding, "We all stayed away" when they initially began dating.



Speaking to CBS Mornings, the 28-year-old shared, "Everybody stayed away" and "just let [Kelce] do what he was doing."

He continued, "Then, he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning."

Expressing his admiration for the pop icon, Patrick said, "She's top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives, and she becomes that — Dude, it's really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis' eyes."

"She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom," the Texas native noted. "And she's part of the team."