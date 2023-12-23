 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce's friend shares interesting inside about Taylor Swift's romance

Patrick Mahomes weighs in on initial phase of Travis Kelce's dating with Taylor Swift

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Travis Kelces friend shares interesting inside about Taylor Swifts romance
Travis Kelce's friend shares interesting inside about Taylor Swift's romance

Patrick Mahomes and his fellow teammate Travis Kelce are good friends. Considering that, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave a peek into his romance with Taylor Swift, adding, "We all stayed away" when they initially began dating.

Speaking to CBS Mornings, the 28-year-old shared, "Everybody stayed away" and "just let [Kelce] do what he was doing."

He continued, "Then, he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning."

Expressing his admiration for the pop icon, Patrick said, "She's top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives, and she becomes that — Dude, it's really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis' eyes."

"She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom," the Texas native noted. "And she's part of the team."

‘Unpredictable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK Christmas are ‘ridiculous'
‘Unpredictable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK Christmas are ‘ridiculous'
King Charles' Christmas speech to address THESE 2023 events
King Charles' Christmas speech to address THESE 2023 events
Ben Affleck acts surprised by Jennifer Lopez's PDA attempt during shopping
Ben Affleck acts surprised by Jennifer Lopez's PDA attempt during shopping
Kylie Jenner's vintage Christmas card features mystery Jenner sibling
Kylie Jenner's vintage Christmas card features mystery Jenner sibling
Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz bury rumors of rift with dance video - watch
Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz bury rumors of rift with dance video - watch
Charlie Sheen's neighbor pays the price after assaulting him
Charlie Sheen's neighbor pays the price after assaulting him
Amanda Bynes ditches podcast to pursue drastically different career
Amanda Bynes ditches podcast to pursue drastically different career
Selena Gomez prepared for Benny Blanco breakup: 'She will be OK'
Selena Gomez prepared for Benny Blanco breakup: 'She will be OK'
Vin Diesel compliments and crawls to interviewer in ‘creepy' resurfaced clip video
Vin Diesel compliments and crawls to interviewer in ‘creepy' resurfaced clip
King Charles needs to be ‘protected' from unserious people video
King Charles needs to be ‘protected' from unserious people
John Stamos shares ‘one of the last photos' with complete 'Full House' cast
John Stamos shares ‘one of the last photos' with complete 'Full House' cast
King Charles advised not to meet Archie, Lilibet on Christmas: Here's why
King Charles advised not to meet Archie, Lilibet on Christmas: Here's why