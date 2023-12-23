Why Timothée Chalamet doubted one of his 'talents' in 'Wonka'?

'Wonka' star Calah Lane revealed Timothée Chalamet needed 'convincing' to sing in the movie

Timothée Chalamet is a man of many talents, and singing is one of them. However, in Wonka, the actor was hesitant to sing. Only after the convincing of youngcomer Calah Lane does the Dune star get behind the mic.



In a chat with Variety, the 14-year-old who played Noodle in Willy Wonka's prequel revealed the Bones and All actor crooned the A World Of Your Own track in the movie but with a fair amount of nudging.

"I love "For a Moment." I really, really enjoyed Timmy's "A World of Your Own" song. His voice sounds really good in it. He keeps on telling me that he doesn't think that he can sing, but I'm like, "Of course you can sing! Do you hear yourself?"

She continued, "I told my sister, "I need to take Timmy and have him sit down and listen to himself," and then be like, "Now do you think you can sing?" And if he says no, he's gonna continue to listen to himself until he thinks he can sing."

Speaking of Timothée singing abilities, his vocal coach Eric Vetro told People, "The thing about him is that he's very, very naturally musical. He has a lot of music in him," he shared.

"But what's really special about him, he's such a brilliant actor that he brings that side of his talent into the singing," the trainer noted. "So, he's really singing as a character and bringing those songs alive."