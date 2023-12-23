 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Why Timothée Chalamet doubted one of his 'talents' in 'Wonka'?

'Wonka' star Calah Lane revealed Timothée Chalamet needed 'convincing' to sing in the movie

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Why Timothée Chalamet doubted one of his talents in Wonka?
Why Timothée Chalamet doubted one of his 'talents' in 'Wonka'?

Timothée Chalamet is a man of many talents, and singing is one of them. However, in Wonka, the actor was hesitant to sing. Only after the convincing of youngcomer Calah Lane does the Dune star get behind the mic.

In a chat with Variety, the 14-year-old who played Noodle in Willy Wonka's prequel revealed the Bones and All actor crooned the A World Of Your Own track in the movie but with a fair amount of nudging.

"I love "For a Moment." I really, really enjoyed Timmy's "A World of Your Own" song. His voice sounds really good in it. He keeps on telling me that he doesn't think that he can sing, but I'm like, "Of course you can sing! Do you hear yourself?"

She continued, "I told my sister, "I need to take Timmy and have him sit down and listen to himself," and then be like, "Now do you think you can sing?" And if he says no, he's gonna continue to listen to himself until he thinks he can sing."

Speaking of Timothée singing abilities, his vocal coach Eric Vetro told People, "The thing about him is that he's very, very naturally musical. He has a lot of music in him," he shared.

"But what's really special about him, he's such a brilliant actor that he brings that side of his talent into the singing," the trainer noted. "So, he's really singing as a character and bringing those songs alive."

Travis Kelce's friend shares interesting inside about Taylor Swift's romance
Travis Kelce's friend shares interesting inside about Taylor Swift's romance
‘Unpredictable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK Christmas are ‘ridiculous'
‘Unpredictable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK Christmas are ‘ridiculous'
King Charles' Christmas speech to address THESE 2023 events
King Charles' Christmas speech to address THESE 2023 events
Ben Affleck acts surprised by Jennifer Lopez's PDA attempt during shopping
Ben Affleck acts surprised by Jennifer Lopez's PDA attempt during shopping
Kylie Jenner's vintage Christmas card features mystery Jenner sibling
Kylie Jenner's vintage Christmas card features mystery Jenner sibling
Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz bury rumors of rift with dance video - watch
Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz bury rumors of rift with dance video - watch
Charlie Sheen's neighbor pays the price after assaulting him
Charlie Sheen's neighbor pays the price after assaulting him
Amanda Bynes ditches podcast to pursue drastically different career
Amanda Bynes ditches podcast to pursue drastically different career
Selena Gomez prepared for Benny Blanco breakup: 'She will be OK'
Selena Gomez prepared for Benny Blanco breakup: 'She will be OK'
Vin Diesel compliments and crawls to interviewer in ‘creepy' resurfaced clip video
Vin Diesel compliments and crawls to interviewer in ‘creepy' resurfaced clip
King Charles needs to be ‘protected' from unserious people video
King Charles needs to be ‘protected' from unserious people
John Stamos shares ‘one of the last photos' with complete 'Full House' cast
John Stamos shares ‘one of the last photos' with complete 'Full House' cast