Willie Nelson tells the incident of how he got caught cheating by his wife

How did Willie Nelson's years-long affair get caught by wife?

Willie Nelson revealed he once had a mistress, which his ex-wife Shirley Collie had no idea about. Interestingly, the country singer had a baby with her -- which came to his ex's knowledge via a hospital bill.



Talking about the incident in the new Paramount+ documentary Willie Nelson & Family, the On the Road Again crooner revealed his years-long affair with Connie Koepke was uncovered by his former better half after she stumbled on a hospital bill, which says a baby girl was born to a Mrs. Connie Nelson.

"Shirley wanted to know who the in the hell was Connie Nelson," the Grammy winner shared. "The truth is Connie had been my girlfriend for several years before becoming pregnant."

Weighing in on the controversy, his daughter Lana Nelson said, "She had no idea there was a Connie," noting, "She had no idea there was a baby until she got the hospital bill. That's how she found out about Connie. That's how I found out about Connie!."

Meanwhile, Willie has tied the knot four times so far and shares eight kids with them.