Prince William hopeful his relationship with Prince Harry will heal

Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's communication with his father, King Charles, remains minimal while having no communication at all with his elder brother, Prince William.

Even though multiple reports have revealed that William, the Prince of Wales, wants nothing to do with his younger brother, an insider close to him said there is hope of a reconciliation.

Speaking with Closer Weekly, the tipster said that Prince William often expresses hope for a future reestablishment of his brotherly bond with Prince Harry.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing their power to William and Kate

The insider emphasized that despite the current distance, William holds onto hope, stating, "William is hopeful that he and Harry will someday reestablish their friendship.”

“At the end of the day, they are brothers and their bond will never be broken,” the insider added.

This comes after royal expert Tome Bower said that William is “absolutely determined not to repair” his relationship with Harry.

“His wife Kate has been hugely insulted by Harry and Meghan, and he sees Harry as a curse on the monarchy and on their lives. He has absolutely no intention of readmitting him into his life,” he said.

