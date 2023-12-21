Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing their power to William and Kate

 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been losing their celebrity A-list pals to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Hollywood's elite has realized there is no gain for them in befriending the exiled royals over the future King of Britain and his wife.

According to Closer Magazine, Harry and Meghan seem to have been left behind by their elite pals who have reached out to Prince William and Princess Kate to “let them know they have their support amid the feud.”

Commenting on the matter, Royal commentator Louise Roberts said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “losing their power,” speaking with Sky News Australia.

“They were really riding on a wave of self-righteousness when they arrived in Los Angeles, and they figured that all their celebrity friends would buffer them and continue to pay homage to them,” she said.

“But the fact is if you've got access to the legitimate top-tier working royals, why would you fraternize with a couple in exile?” the expert added. “Their power seems to seep away day by day.”

