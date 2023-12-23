Prince Harry warned job opportunities will soon diminish completely

Prince Harry warned offers for any kind of work will soon diminish to ‘nothingness’

Prince Harry has been urged to reconsider his current trajectory because work offers are at risk of ‘diminishing completely.



An analysis on it all has been shared by PR pro Laura Perkes.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent conversations with The Mirror.

While starting off the conversation the expert went as far as to say, “Having received so much negative press this year, not least from the fallout of Omid Scobie's book and the Sussexes choosing to stay silent, Harry and Meghan will know how important it is to put positive news stories in the public domain and attempt to rebuild their reputation.”

At this point, “If they're stripped of their Royal titles they'll need to work quickly to tie in brand collaborations, otherwise their celebrity appeal will diminish and offers for work will disappear.”

The PR expert also weighed in on Meghan’s most recent commercial with a company she has stock in and said, “The fact that Meghan is appearing in an advert for a brand that she's invested in feels a little self-indulgent.”

“However, it does show that she's invested in the success of the brand and the brand will know that being aligned with the ex-Princess will create the kind of hype that start-up businesses simply cannot create on their own, without spending hundreds of thousands on a celebrity ambassador.”

She also branded the negativity a double edged sword and claimed, “Despite the fact that Meghan courts a lot of negative publicity, it keeps her relevant, it keeps people talking about them and does still give her power when it comes to arranging brand deals.”

All in all, the PR expert feels, “It's a smart move to make and will turn the tides on their run of negative press, showing that she's moving on and focusing on a positive future, away from the bombshells that have be vdxen dropped in recent months.”