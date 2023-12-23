Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' delayed once again

Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign’s 'Vultures' has received a new release date and fans are not having it

The much-anticipated collaborative album between rapper Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, titled Vultures, has faced yet another delay in its release date.

The album was initially scheduled to drop on December 15 but was pushed back to December 31 to allow for more time to clear samples and collaborate with other artists.

However, fans received disappointing news that the album will now be released on January 12.

Issues clearing samples from the Backstreet Boys 1997 hit Everybody as well as disagreements over including Kanye's 2018 track New Body featuring Nicki Minaj derailed the album's rollout.

This second delay was a blow to eager supporters who have been patiently waiting for new music from Ye and Ty Dolla $ign.

The two had previously teased their joint project on social media in October by tweeting the symbols representing their names. Excitement grew with the November release of the album's lead single "Vultures" featuring Lil Durk and Bump J.

With a history of scrapped albums like Donda and Yandhi, Kanye's followers expressed frustration over the delays on Twitter and TikTok.

Many questioned how long they would have to wait for the highly anticipated collaboration between the chart-topping artists to drop.