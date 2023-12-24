Tom Cruise reportedly wants his fling Elsina Khayrova to become a member of the Church of Scientology

Tom Cruise seeks Elsina Khayrova to follow his religion?

Apparently, Tom Cruise has fallen for Russian model Elsina Khayrova, prompting insiders to ring the sound alarm that the American megastar might try to enlist her in the Church of Scientology.

Well-placed sources shed light on the Mission Impossible star's possible intentions to recruit the 36-year-old into his religion as they suggest the pair-mulled marriage.

"Tom has been looking for a new bride for years — and not just for himself," a bird chirped to the National Enquirer.

"He is the de facto face of the Church of Scientology, and there is nothing they would like more now than for Tom to have a highly publicized wedding!"

Sources point out that a marriage between Tom and Elsina could wash off the negative press from Church's back.

"Scientology's leaders would love the positive press that would come with Tom crowning Elsina, the church's new queen," the insider alleged. "But her links to Putin make it a two-edged sword."