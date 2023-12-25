However, Swift revealed in a recent Time Magazine interview that they had been quietly seeing each other for a while

Travis Kelce scores big with 'Swelce' jersey in romantic touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has made his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift official in a unique way.



Kelce signed a custom Chiefs jersey with his number, 87, and the nickname “Swelce” at the top, a playful mashup of their names.

The jersey was auctioned on Chiefs Bid, an NFL auction site, fetching over $500 from an eager fan.

The couple's relationship has been a buzz since they confirmed it three months ago.

According to Page Six, Swift made her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City alongside Kelce’s mother on September 24, sparking speculation about their budding romance.

The couple's connection started when Kelce, on his podcast in July, shared a story of attempting to pass his number to Swift through a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts.

Despite the challenges of dating in the public eye, both have expressed admiration for each other.

Kelce, in an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, praised Swift's aura, acknowledging the scrutiny she faces daily.

As the holiday season approaches, it's confirmed that Swift will attend Kelce's Christmas Day football game against the Las Vegas Raiders and his New Year’s Day game at Arrowhead Stadium.