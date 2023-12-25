 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

THIS is why 'Bridgerton' season 3 will feature Colin and Penelope, not Benedict

'Bridgerton' season 3 showrunner has revealed why they skipped Benedict’s story in the show

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

Netflix has provided new details about the upcoming season 3 of the popular series Bridgerton, which will shift its focus to a new romantic pairing.

Based on Julia Quinn's fourth book, the new season will explore the love story developing between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Having heard Colin disparage her last season, Penelope is intent on finding a husband who respects her independence. But her search is not going well due to lack of confidence.

Meanwhile, Colin returns from travel with a new look and swagger, wanting to regain Penelope's friendship which he now realizes is important to him.

New showrunner Jess Brownell says the groundwork for Penelope and Colin's connection has been deliberately laid over the past two seasons. It was time for their "will they/won't they" dynamic to evolve into something more.

Brownell said: “We’ve been watching Pen’s crush and seeing how oblivious Colin is to it. That’s a dynamic that you can only play out for so long before something has to change. This really felt like the right time to lean into what’s been set up with them.”

As for Benedict Bridgerton, a fan favorite character focused on in the third book, Brownell promises he will remain part of the show and have "more fun" for another season before settling down.

Bridgerton Season 3 will be split into two parts released on Netflix - the first 4 episodes on May 16, 2024 and the next 4 on June 13 of that year.

