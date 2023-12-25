Prince William celebrates Prince Harry's ‘absence' on Christmas

Prince Harry stays in US with wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for Christmas

Prince William is reportedly celebrating his estranged brother Prince Harry’s absence on Christmas after it was speculated that the Duke wanted to join the Royal family at Sandringham.



After it was confirmed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would be staying in US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and kids, an expert told The Sun that William was rejoiced by his decision.

Speaking with the publication, Jennie Bond shared William’s reaction over Harry’s decision to stay at home, "I don't think William will be shedding a tear over this.”

“Deep down, I'm sure he still loves Harry, but I don't think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them,” she added.

After Harry and Meghan allegedly called King Charles to wish him on his 75th birthday, it was speculated that the two would spend the festive season this year with the Royal family.

However, things changed after Meghan’s “mouth-piece” Omid Scobie targeted the Royal family in his book Endgame and accidently spilled names of the two racist royals.

In a Dutch translation of his book, King Charles and Kate Middleton were named the two senior royals who had concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour.

"I think William has closed his mind to the prospect of reconciliation with Harry, and I can't see a time when Meghan would be welcomed back into the bosom of the family — or a time when she would ever want to be welcomed back," Bond said.

"I doubt that William thinks about them for more than a fleeting moment — and then he probably tries to blank out those thoughts."