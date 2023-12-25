Kate Middleton said, "This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future”

Kate Middleton shares powerful Christmas message amid race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared a powerful video message for the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service amid race row, sparked by Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram handles, Kate Middleton shared her video message with caption: “This year’s Carol Service at Westminster Abbey was all about #ShapingUs and thanking those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years.”

The tweet further reads: “It was such a great opportunity to thank those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK.”

Read More: Prince Harry revealed Archie's Christmas gift from royal family

Kate Middleton says in her message, “From parents and carers to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers, thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest members of our communities feel safe, valued and loved.

"This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future.”

The future UK queen continued, “I do hope you enjoy this evening and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas.”