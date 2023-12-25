Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently celebrating Christmas with Lilibet and Archie in California

Prince Harry revealed Archie's Christmas gift from royal family

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie had received a sweet Christmas gift from late Queen Elizabeth II back in 2021.



Prince Harry had disclosed the Queen’s gift for Archie on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

He had disclosed how Queen Elizabeth shipped a very special gift all the way over to their family home in Montecito, California.

He had told the host that the late Queen had asked him and Meghan Markle what little Archie wanted for Christmas, and his wife said a waffle maker.

Prince Harry had said: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it.

"Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."