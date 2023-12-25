Prince Harry is reportedly celebrating Christmas with Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet in California

Prince Harry receives praises for bold move on Christmas

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received praises for "skillfully" handling Christmas this year by spending with his family in California instead of the royals in Britain.



There were speculations that Prince Harry will return to UK with Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet to spend Christmas with royal family, however, they remained in the US to celebrate the festive period together, according to Daily Express UK.

As Prince Harry celebrates with family in California, royal expert Clive Irving heaped praises on the Duke and appreciated him for playing his hand quite "skillfully" this year.

The royal expert suggested that Prince Harry does not want to feed the rumour mill but instead keep a low profile with loved ones.

"Harry has got his own family now so that gives him a great deal of stability and contentment."

Last month, a friend of Harry and Meghan told The Times: “I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty.

"As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”

However, the sources close to the royal family claimed King Charles is hesitant to invite Meghan and Harry in case there are any leaks to the press.