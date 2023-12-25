Kate Middleton was revealed as one of the two racist royals in Meghan Markle’s pal Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’

Kate Middleton considers Meghan Markle ‘dead’ after ‘Endgame’ drama

Kate Middleton has had enough of Meghan Markle after her alleged friend, Omid Scobie, accidently revealed her as one of the “racist royals.”

In the Dutch translation of his latest release, Endgame, Scobie claimed that King Charles and Kate, the Princess of Wales, were the two royals who had concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour before his birth.

During a discussion on the matter on GB News, Patrick Christys raised the question if Kinsey Schofield believes Kate would still play the role of a mediator between her husband Prince William and Prince Harry.

He said he could see Princess Kate “acting as some kind of mediator between Harry and William” despite the criticism she received after Endgame was released.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton act as mediator between William, Harry after ‘Endgame' backlash?

However, the expert said, he “just think Meghan is dead to her,” with Schofield chiming in, saying, “I think if that was the case, who can blame her?”

“If you read some of the books that have been published since Meghan entered the Royal Family and we give Omid Scobie any credit, he discusses how certain people didn’t reach out to Meghan, but we know they did,” she added.

“If we read between the lines, Meghan’s animosity came from wanting the attention of Catherine and wanting her to be her buddy, but she was exhausted and overwhelmed.”