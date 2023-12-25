Will Kate Middleton act as mediator between William, Harry after ‘Endgame’ backlash?

 
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton still hurting after Meghan Markle’s 'mouth-piece' Omid Scobie called her out in 'Endgame'

Kate Middleton has got some “healing” to do before she acts as a “mediator” between Prince William and Prince Harry, claimed an expert.

According to Kinsey Schofield, Kate, the Princess of Wales, was “unfairly” called out by Meghan Markle’s “mouth-piece” Omid Scobie in his latest release, Endgame.

Hence, she needs time before making peace with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, so she could do something to make William forgive the pair as well.

Speaking on the matter with GB News, the royal expert said, “She [Kate] was very unfairly called out by Omid Scobie.”

ALSO READ: Prince William celebrates Prince Harry's ‘absence' on Christmas

“I believe unfairly,” Schofield added, “She’s got some healing to do at this point in time.”

Kate was one of the two members of the royal family whose names were accidently revealed in the Dutch translation of Endgame as the racists who had concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour.

When asked if Kate would play a role in healing William and Harry’s rift, she said the Princess of Wales “could still have a significant role to play in rekindling the relations between the feuding brothers.

However, she added that Kate may take “some time” to be able to initiate this conversation with her husband. 

