'Home Alone' creator reveals shocking details behind Donald Trump's cameo

'Home Alone' director Chris Columbus recently disclosed details behind Donald Trump's cameo in the film

File Footage

Home Alone director Chris Columbus recently revealed the behind the scenes of a controversial cameo in his iconic Christmas classic.



In conversation with the Business Insider, the filmmaker talked about the success of the franchise starring Macaulay Culkin.

He also discussed the cameo of former president Donald Trump and how he “bullied” his way into bagging a camera appearance.

“Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location. We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn’t rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage,” Chris recalled.

Read More: 'Home Alone' star votes for best film in comedy franchise

While the twice-impeached supremo did give the crew permission to shoot, he also presented the condition of getting a cameo in the film too.

“Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,'” the director explained.

He added: “So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen."

Chris concluded that he and the editor left the cut in the movie just for the audience, "But he did bully his way into the movie."